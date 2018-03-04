HEALTH ALERT: Positive Case of Equine Infectious Anemia Confirmed in Alberta

Below are details pertaining to a newly identified Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA)-affected premises in the province of Alberta. Please note that this information is in addition to what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) already communicates to stakeholders which includes:

Notification to the relevant provincial veterinary service of any newly affected premises

Monthly Federally Reportable Disease updates on the CFIA website (10th of each month) which includes the number of affected premises as well as individual animal cases

Monthly Federally Reportable Disease updates on the CFIA website (10th of each month) which includes the number of affected premises as well as individual animal cases Communications with the owners or persons directly involved in the case, as outlined in the current EIA program policy

On Feb. 21, 2018, a positive EIA result was confirmed by the CFIA’s national reference laboratory for a horse on a premises in Strathcona County, AB. The animal was sampled by an accredited veterinarian because it was exhibiting clinical signs compatible with EIA infection. For humane reasons, the horse was euthanized shortly after sampling. A CFIA investigation is underway and as per program policy a quarantine has been placed on the on-premises contact animals. The quarantine will remain until all disease response activities have been completed, including follow-up testing and ordering the destruction of positive cases. Trace-out activities may require the CFIA to undertake actions at additional premises.

More details on EIA may be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.