USEF to Continue Eventing Frangible Technology Grant Program in 2018 with Continued Support from the USEA

Honoring its commitment to cross-country safety innovation and technology US Equestrian (USEF) has decided to continue the Eventing Frangible Technology Grant Program. Organizers of USEF licensed eventing competitions may apply for a grant to supplement the cost of frangible devices for their cross-country-courses.

Beginning in June 2008, the USEF began supplying frangible pins at no cost to organizers of licensed eventing competitions. Over the past 10 years, new frangible technologies have entered the marketplace supplementing the frangible pin, prompting the expansion of the program to different types of technology.

In 2017, a new rule (EV140.9 b) was implemented requiring organizers to include frangible technology in the construction of oxers at the Modified level and above. In an effort to minimize the financial impact of the new rule on organizers, the United States Eventing Association (USEA) awarded USEF a generous grant to ensure all who applied received a $500 grant in 2017. A portion of the USEA Grant monies remains for 2018.

“The USEA Board of Governors has been supportive of the USEF Eventing Frangible Technology Grant Program since its establishment,” said USEA CEO Rob Burk. “The decision to show that support with a financial commitment was supported unanimously by the Board in 2017. We would like to thank the competition organizers, product suppliers, course builders, and designers who have stepped up to install this safety equipment on all compatible fences. Moreover, we are appreciative of the USEF for its continued commitment to this program.”

“The USEF is committed to supporting safety in Eventing, in particular on cross-country, in every way possible” said USEF National Safety Officer Jonathan Holling. “The Frangible Technology Grant is one way we have been able to improve safety of both horses and riders in our beloved sport. We are thrilled to be supporting this program with our partners at USEA again in 2018. We are all in this together.”

Organizers of USEF-recognized eventing competitions offering divisions at the Preliminary level and above, may request frangible devices by completing a Frangible Technology Order/Grant Application. To access the form:

• log on to the competition’s “My USEF” account using the competition management ID

• click on the arrow to expand the competition information

• click on the “Frangible Technology Order/Grant Application” and complete the form

• once completed, go to the shopping cart and remit payment

For 2018, the USEF will allocate grants up to $500 per event property on a first come, first serve basis until all USEA/USEF funding is depleted for the year. Grant monies will be applied to all orders at the time of purchase (expedite fees are not eligible for grant funding). If an Organizer is ineligible because a grant has already been awarded in the same competition year, an invoice will be issued. Shipments will be made upon payment in full. The deadline for Grant Applications is November 2, 2018.