US Equestrian Announces 2018 and 2019 Host Sites for NAJYRC

US Equestrian (USEF) have announced Old Salem Farm as the host site for the 2018 Dressage Adequan® FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships presented by Gotham North (NAJYRC), as well as the 2018 and 2019 Jumping Adequan® FEI North American Junior Children and Young Rider Championships (NAJChYRC) presented by Gotham North pending FEI approval. Rebecca Farm will host eventing, the NAJC and CICOY in 2018 and 2019, pending FEI approval.

Celebrating the development and success of youth dressage and jumping athletes, USEF is proud to have Old Salem Farm hosting this multi-discipline event, August 1 through 5, 2018. Old Salem Farm sits on 125 acres in the rolling hills of North Salem, N.Y. and hosts competitions such as the prestigious American Gold Cup CSI4*-W and the Old Salem Spring shows. They met the key determinants outlined in the bidding process, including the ability to host a multi-discipline event, attract competitors, and provide a safe environment for horses and athletes inside and outside the field of play.

The 2018 NAJC and CICOY will again be held in conjunction with The Event at Rebecca Farm, an existing

CCI one-two-, and three-star, as well as a CIC three-star, July 18 through 22, 2018. Rebecca Farm, located in Kalispell, Mont., boasts a cross-country course set on a 640-acre parcel of land that stretches for four miles and features over 150 obstacles and four water complexes designed by Olympian and Hall of Fame equestrian Ian Stark. The facility is a destination for both developing and elite riders from around the world.

“These championships are a very important part of the developmental pathway that USEF must prioritize. For many young athletes, this is the first time that they will get championship experience or the opportunity to compete as part of a team representing their country, so these championships are a big deal. I am very proud of how everyone came together to give this event the importance that it deserves,” said USEF President Murray Kessler.