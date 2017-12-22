Fair Hill International Awaits Clarity on New FEI Classification System

In July 2017, the U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) approved a recommendation to award an eventing CCI4* (4*) competition in 2019 to Fair Hill International (FHI.) FHI’s bid for the prestigious 4* resulted from a multi-year, state-wide public and private sector collaboration.

The USEF’s recommendation for Fair Hill International was expected to be considered for approval by Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) at its General Assembly meeting in November 2017.

However, in November, the FEI unveiled for ratification a completely redesigned classification system for international events that included a new CCI5* level. This new system was approved in concept, but the FEI is still working out the specific requirements for each level. As such, Fair Hill International and its 4* (now 5*) coalition partners have decided to wait to proceed until these specifics are released.

“We understand the FEI’s decision to reorganize the star system and the requirements for each level. However, until we know these new requirements, it makes no sense to move forward blindly. We don’t want to build a state-of-the-art facility to the wrong specifications. We are committed to presenting an event at the pinnacle of the sport and will march ahead as soon as the FEI releases its new parameters,” said Carla Geiersbach, Fair Hill International’s Executive Director.

Sam Slater, President of the Fair Hill Foundation, the coalition’s fundraising partner said, “We remain committed to bringing world class equestrian sporting opportunities to this corner of Maryland. Fair Hill has so much to offer the community, and proposed upgrades will really enhance the facility. As always, thank you to all of our donors, partners, and friends for their committed support.”