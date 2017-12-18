USEA Intercollegiate Championship Returns to Virginia Horse Trials in 2018

The United States Eventing Association (USEA) has announced that the 2018 USEA Intercollegiate Eventing Championship will be held at Virginia Horse Trials (VHT) in Lexington, Va. during the Virginia CCI/CIC and Horse Trials May 24-27, 2018.

VHT hosted the inaugural Intercollegiate Championship in 2016 as well as the second edition this year. The Championship will return to VHT for one more year before moving on to a new venue.

“The Intercollegiate Program and its Championship are very important to the USEA. It is a central component of our larger strategic plan,” said USEA CEO Rob Burk. “In the first two years of the Championship, getting the right host site was vital. The Virginia Horse Center along with organizer Andy Bowles, team coordinator Leslie Threlkeld, and the whole team from the Virginia Horse Trials have knocked it out of the park! We are excited to have one more year of the Intercollegiate Eventing Championships in Virginia.”

In the first year of the Championship, 37 students from ten colleges and universities made up ten competing teams. Participation increased dramatically the following year, with more than 80 students from 17 schools forming 21 teams. Students and parents traveled to Virginia from all around the East Coast and from as far west as Texas. Both the USEA and VHT anticipate the ongoing growth of this program.

“We are thrilled to have the Intercollegiate Championship return to Virginia Horse Trials for one more year. To have participation more than double in the first two years of the Championship was very exciting and we look forward to continued progress in 2018,” said VHT Organizer Andy Bowles.

“It has been wonderful to be involved in the development of the Intercollegiate program. The enthusiasm from the students and the support of parents, coaches, and school faculty indicates that the future is bright for the Intercollegiate program. We are thankful to have played a part in that and hope to play a part in the future.”

The USEA Intercollegiate Committee voted for the Intercollegiate Championship to return to VHT for one more year. The committee recommended to the USEA Board of Governors to set a three-year venue rotation for the Championship in order to spread the concept and vary the ability of colleges and universities potentially limited by proximity to attend. The USEA will execute a formal bid process for the 2019-2021 Intercollegiate Championship venue.