We are saddened to report an equine fatality in the Preliminary/Training Division at the Pine Top Thanksgiving Horse Trials. Avery Lewis and her 16-year-old Thoroughbred gelding The Manx Man fell at fence 8, a log hogs back.

The rider was transported for medical evaluation and released.

The Manx Man was treated on site by the event veterinarian and transported to the University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital for observation. The Manx Man was later euthanized due to injuries sustained during the fall.

Our thoughts are with Avery Lewis, and all who knew The Manx Man.