Positive Case of Equine Infectious Anemia Confirmed in Quebec

On November 21, 2017, a positive Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) result was confirmed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) national reference laboratory for a horse on a premise in Havelock, Quebec.

This animal had been sampled by an accredited veterinarian prior to it being moved to a new premise; clinical signs of the disease were not reported. A CFIA investigation is underway and as per program policy, a quarantine has been placed on the infected animal and its on-premise contacts. The quarantine will remain until all disease response activities have been completed on the premise, including follow-up testing and ordering the destruction of positive cases.

More details on EIA may be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.