Equestrian Canada Announces 2018 Eventing Committee

Equestrian Canada (EC) has announced the members of the 2018 Eventing Committee.
Following the close of applications in September 2017, the following individuals have been appointed for 2018:
Ruth Allum (Chair) – Ashton, ON
James Atkinson – Ramona, CA
Patricia Elias – Ascot Corner, QC
Pat Frewen-Lord – Erin, ON
Julie Johansson – Oliver, BC
Lori Leach – Harvey Station, NB
Sue Ockendon – Knowlton, QC
Rob Stevenson – Lakeside, NB
Kellie Towers – Burlington, ON
The committee members were appointed to the 2018 EC Eventing Committee based on their discipline-specific competencies and expertise, as well as their general strengths as collaborators and strategic thinkers.
Elias and Frewen-Lord are new to the Eventing Committee for 2018. Elias is a former elite athlete for Quebec in waterskiing and the current President of the Association canadienne de concours complet – Quebec (ACCCQ). Frewen-Lord is the current President of the Ontario Horse Trials Association (OHTA) and has been involved in equestrian sport throughout her life as an athlete, owner, volunteer and official.