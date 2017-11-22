US Equestrian Announces 2018 Eventing Winter Training Lists

The US Equestrian (USEF) Eventing High Performance Committee has approved the following athletes for the 2018 Eventing Winter Training List. The US Equestrian High Performance Program is designed to achieve Olympic qualification and medals in the current Games cycle, in addition to building a sustainable foundation for the success of future championships.

The Eventing High Performance Program consists of the Elite, Development, and Emerging Athletes Programs.

The Elite Program consists of athlete/horse combinations that have established themselves as having met the criteria, or demonstrated potential to meet the criteria required to be competitive at CCI3* and CCI4* events and championships.

2018 Elite Training List:

Matt Brown (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Super Socks BCF, Blossom Creek Foundation’s 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) and Harbour Pilot, Jacqueline Mars’s 14-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding

Will Coleman (Charlottesville, Va.) and Tight Lines, The Conair Syndicate’s 10-year-old French Thoroughbred gelding

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z, a nine-year-old Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Simon Roosevelt, Suzanne Lacy, Ann Jones, and Caroline Moran; Mighty Nice, HND Group’s 13-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding; Fernhill Cubalawn, a 13-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Simon Roosevelt, and Caroline Moran; Fernhill Revelation, Revelation Group’s 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding; and I’m Sew Ready, Kristine and John Norton’s 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Steady Eddie, Gretchen and George Wintersteen, Pierre Colin, and Denise Lahey’s 14-year-old New Zealand-bred Thoroughbred gelding, and Blackfoot Mystery, Blackfoot Mystery Syndicate LLC’s 13-year-old Thoroughbred gelding

Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) and Donner, The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s 14-year-old Thoroughbred gelding

In 2017, a two-tiered system was introduced for the Development Program, which will continue in 2018. Tier 1 of the Development Program is designed to support experienced, international athletes who have horses that are on a trajectory to reach the Elite criteria in the next four years. Tier 1 also includes experienced international athletes who have horses that do not meet the Elite criteria, but remain in contention for selection for the next World or Olympic Games.

2018 Developing Tier 1 Training List:

Jennie Brannigan (Reddick, Fla.) and Beth Battel, Beth Lendrum, and Corey Walkey’s Stella Artois, a nine-year-old Holsteiner/Thoroughbred mare

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) and Under Suspection, Mary Ann Ghadban’s 13-year-old Holsteiner mare

Will Coleman (Charlottesville, Va.) and OBOS O’Reilly, Four Star Eventing Group’s 14-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding

Buck Davidson (Riegelsville, Pa.) and Copper Beach, Sherrie Martin and Carl Segal’s 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, and Jak My Style, Kathleen Cuca and Justine Dutton’s 12-year-old Thoroughbred gelding

Elizabeth Halliday-Sharp (Ocala, Fla.) and Deniro Z, The Deniro Syndicate’s nine-year-old KWPN gelding

Lauren Kieffer (Middleburg, Va.) and Veronica, Team Rebecca, LLC’s 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare

Marilyn Little (Frederick, Md.) and RF Scandalous, a 12-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Jacqueline Mars, Robin Parsky, and Phoebe and Michael Manders

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg, Christine Turner’s 10-year-old Trakehner gelding

Kurt Martin (Middleburg, Va.) and Delux Z, a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding he owns with Caroljean Martin and William G Martin, Jr.

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) and Vandiver, a 13-year-old Trakehner gelding he owns with Jessica Payne and Debi Crowley

Kim Severson (Charlottesville, Va.) and Cooley Cross Border, The Cross Syndicate’s 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding

Erin Sylvester (Cochranville, Pa.) and Paddy The Caddy, Frank McEntee’s 10-year-old Irish Thoroughbred gelding

Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.) and her 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, Cooley On Show

Tier 2 of the Development Program is designed for athletes who have not previously attained team selection or Elite criteria that are on a trajectory to achieve Elite status in this, or the next four-year period.

2018 Developing Tier 2 Training List:

Jordan Linstedt (Duvall, Wash.) and her 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding, Revitatvet Capato

Sara Kozumplik Murphy (Berryville, Va.) and Rubens D’Ysieux, the Rubens D’Ysieux Syndicate, LLC’s 12-year-old Selle Francais gelding

Colleen Rutledge (Frederick, Md.) and her 11-year-old Thoroughbred Cross gelding, Covert Rights

Mackenna Shea (Temecula, Calif.) and her 15-year-old Bavarian Warmblood gelding, Landioso

Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Fleeceworks Royal, Judith McSwain’s eight-year-old Holsteiner mare

The Emerging Athlete Program introduced a new, two-tier system for 2018 that includes an accepted participants list as well as an auditing participants list for the E18 Program. The E25 participants will be announced early December.

Inclusion or exclusion on a Training List does not imply or preclude an athlete for selection for a Games and Championships. This list will be reviewed in June of 2018.