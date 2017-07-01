Teams Confirmed to Compete in the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at the Great Meadow

Teams from Great Britain, Canada and many of the United States’ most decorated event riders will compete in the FEI Nations Cup™ at the Great Meadow International presented by Adequan® on July 7-9.
The Great Meadow International (GMI) at Great Meadow, in The Plains, VA, will host the only North American leg of the FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing competition outside Europe.
“Once again, we are honored to host for a second year in a row, the North American leg of the FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing competition,” said Teresa Condon, Director of Operations of the Great Meadow Foundation. “Our entry list is star-studded and the Great Meadow International promises to be a weekend filled with world-class competition and shopping.”
Below is the list of entries from all countries for the FEI Nations Cup™.
Updated July 1, 2017
|Rider
|Nation
|Horse
|Woods Baughman
|USA
|Montesquieu
|Emily Beshear
|USA
|Silver Night Lady
|Jennifer Brannigan
|USA
|Cambalda
|Jan Byyny
|USA
|Inmidair
|Jenny Caras
|USA
|Fernhill Fortitude
|Holly Caravella
|USA
|Never Outfoxed
|William Coleman
|USA
|Tight Lines
|Hallie Coon
|USA
|Celien
|Bruce Davidson
|USA
|Copper Beach
|Mara DePuy
|USA
|Congo Brazzaville C
|Justine Dutton
|GBR
|Jak My Style
|Phillip Dutton
|USA
|I’m Sew Ready
|Lisa Marie Fergusson
|CAN
|Honor Me
|Clayton Fredericks
|AUS
|FE Ophelia
|Savannah Fulton
|USA
|Captain Jack
|Lillian Heard
|USA
|LCC Barnaby
|Matthew Heath
|GBR
|One of a Kind
|Holly Jacks-Smither
|CAN
|More Inspiration
|Alexandra Knowles
|USA
|Sound Prospect
|Chelsea Kolman
|USA
|Dauntless Courage
|Emily Llewellyn
|GBR
|Emirati Night Sky
|Boyd Martin
|USA
|Polaris
|Boyd Martin
|USA
|Steady Eddie
|Kurt Martin
|USA
|Anna Bella
|Rachel McDonough
|CAN
|Irish Rhythm
|Selena O’Hanlon
|CAN
|Foxwood High
|Doug Payne
|USA
|Vandiver
|Jessica Phoenix
|CAN
|A Little Romance
|Jessica Phoenix
|CAN
|Abbey GS
|Jessica Phoenix
|CAN
|Pavarotti
|Waylon Roberts
|CAN
|Kelecyn Cognac
|Nicky Roncoroni
|GBR
|Watts Burn
|Lynn Symansky
|USA
|Donner
|Lynn Symansky
|USA
|Under Suspection
|Michael Walton
|USA
|Woodstock Wallaby
Spectators are encouraged to come out on Friday, July 7 for a “Free on Friday” celebration at the start of the dressage competition followed by a Bareback Puissance class. The Bareback Puissance class is a high-jumping bareback competition with a $1,000 grand prize.
Enthusiasts will also have full access to the extensive Meadow Market Trade Show which includes vendors such as: Riders Boutique, Inc., Lily & Kate Equestrian, Back on Track, Equestrian Essentials, Inc., Soteria Equestrian Safety, Neue Schule USA, Horse Hippie, Cavalor, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Devoucoux, Fleeceworks, Dubarry, Triple Crown, The Vintage Fox, Pheonix Performance Products, B & D Builders, Big Red Mare Equestrian, Tempi Design Sutdio, Sagmae, Caroline Christie Art, Retired Racehorse Project, Posh with Sara, CWD, Frying Pan Park, Home Horse LLC, Nutrimax Labratories, Browbands with Bling, Equi Cooldown, Der Dau Custom Boots, Lucas Equine Equipment, Antares Custom Saddles, and Equine Impressions, Inc and more.
About The Great Meadow Foundation
Great Meadow was founded through the vision of news executive and philanthropist Arthur W. (Nick) Arundel in 1982. Arundel purchased an abandoned farm then slated to become a housing development for perpetual preservation of open space. The concept for Great Meadow grew out of several converging forces of the 1980s, primarily urban growth pressure on farmland near Washington D.C., the opening of I-66 and the simultaneous loss of the former Virginia Gold Cup course in Warrenton to subdivision development. Since their inception, they have been the permanent home for the Virginia Gold Cup and Family 4th of July celebrations. Over the years they have added several more community events, ranging from Twilight Polo to the Virginia State Cross Country Tournaments. For more information, please visit: www.greatmeadow.org.