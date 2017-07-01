Teams Confirmed to Compete in the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at the Great Meadow

Teams from Great Britain, Canada and many of the United States’ most decorated event riders will compete in the FEI Nations Cup™ at the Great Meadow International presented by Adequan® on July 7-9.

The Great Meadow International (GMI) at Great Meadow, in The Plains, VA, will host the only North American leg of the FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing competition outside Europe.

“Once again, we are honored to host for a second year in a row, the North American leg of the FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing competition,” said Teresa Condon, Director of Operations of the Great Meadow Foundation. “Our entry list is star-studded and the Great Meadow International promises to be a weekend filled with world-class competition and shopping.”

Below is the list of entries from all countries for the FEI Nations Cup™.

Updated July 1, 2017

Rider Nation Horse Woods Baughman USA Montesquieu Emily Beshear USA Silver Night Lady Jennifer Brannigan USA Cambalda Jan Byyny USA Inmidair Jenny Caras USA Fernhill Fortitude Holly Caravella USA Never Outfoxed William Coleman USA Tight Lines Hallie Coon USA Celien Bruce Davidson USA Copper Beach Mara DePuy USA Congo Brazzaville C Justine Dutton GBR Jak My Style Phillip Dutton USA I’m Sew Ready Lisa Marie Fergusson CAN Honor Me Clayton Fredericks AUS FE Ophelia Savannah Fulton USA Captain Jack Lillian Heard USA LCC Barnaby Matthew Heath GBR One of a Kind Holly Jacks-Smither CAN More Inspiration Alexandra Knowles USA Sound Prospect Chelsea Kolman USA Dauntless Courage Emily Llewellyn GBR Emirati Night Sky Boyd Martin USA Polaris Boyd Martin USA Steady Eddie Kurt Martin USA Anna Bella Rachel McDonough CAN Irish Rhythm Selena O’Hanlon CAN Foxwood High Doug Payne USA Vandiver Jessica Phoenix CAN A Little Romance Jessica Phoenix CAN Abbey GS Jessica Phoenix CAN Pavarotti Waylon Roberts CAN Kelecyn Cognac Nicky Roncoroni GBR Watts Burn Lynn Symansky USA Donner Lynn Symansky USA Under Suspection Michael Walton USA Woodstock Wallaby

Spectators are encouraged to come out on Friday, July 7 for a “Free on Friday” celebration at the start of the dressage competition followed by a Bareback Puissance class. The Bareback Puissance class is a high-jumping bareback competition with a $1,000 grand prize.

Enthusiasts will also have full access to the extensive Meadow Market Trade Show which includes vendors such as: Riders Boutique, Inc., Lily & Kate Equestrian, Back on Track, Equestrian Essentials, Inc., Soteria Equestrian Safety, Neue Schule USA, Horse Hippie, Cavalor, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Devoucoux, Fleeceworks, Dubarry, Triple Crown, The Vintage Fox, Pheonix Performance Products, B & D Builders, Big Red Mare Equestrian, Tempi Design Sutdio, Sagmae, Caroline Christie Art, Retired Racehorse Project, Posh with Sara, CWD, Frying Pan Park, Home Horse LLC, Nutrimax Labratories, Browbands with Bling, Equi Cooldown, Der Dau Custom Boots, Lucas Equine Equipment, Antares Custom Saddles, and Equine Impressions, Inc and more.

About The Great Meadow Foundation

Great Meadow was founded through the vision of news executive and philanthropist Arthur W. (Nick) Arundel in 1982. Arundel purchased an abandoned farm then slated to become a housing development for perpetual preservation of open space. The concept for Great Meadow grew out of several converging forces of the 1980s, primarily urban growth pressure on farmland near Washington D.C., the opening of I-66 and the simultaneous loss of the former Virginia Gold Cup course in Warrenton to subdivision development. Since their inception, they have been the permanent home for the Virginia Gold Cup and Family 4th of July celebrations. Over the years they have added several more community events, ranging from Twilight Polo to the Virginia State Cross Country Tournaments. For more information, please visit: www.greatmeadow.org.