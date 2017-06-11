Jordan Linsteadt Wins the PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI3* Three Day Event

The final day of competition at the 2017 PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI Three Day Event, The Todd Sandler Challenge began with the inspection of 78 horses with just one, Fuzion ridden by Matt Kidney not being accepted but being withdrawn in the hold.

Show jumping which is the final test for horse and rider in the competition went over courses designed by Marc Donovan of Whispering Pines, North Carolina.

Jordan Linstedt, staying out in front from start to finish, adding 1.60 penalties on cross-country and 11 more penalties in the show jumping to win the CCI3* on a final penalty score of 55.80 with the Hanoverian gelding Revitavet Capato.

Even though Linstedt who hails from Redmond, Washington says “it wasn’t maybe the most perfect day” she does not hesitate in saying that “Capato is absolutely incredible”. “It was fun to watch” remarked top Canadian, Jessica Phoenix who rode in the same division remarked on Linstedt and Capato’s round.

One rider that was constantly on the go this weekend with not just one but 6 horses is Olympian, Boyd Martin of Cochranville, Pennsylvannia riding On Cue. The horse is an 11 year old British bred mare, owned by Christine Turner. Martin won the CIC2* on his dressage score of 42.70. When describing his weekend said “It has been an awesome weekend. This is by far one of the best three day events in North America.” Speaking of the cross-country course designer, Martin said “Derek di Grazia builds a wicked awesome track!”.

Allison Springer and Lord Willing (Liam) of Upperville, Virginia on the Holsteiner gelding she got from Kelli Temple completed their final phase of competition and adding 4 penalties to give them a score of 46.20 to win the CCI2*. This was just 0.70 ahead of William Coleman riding the eight year old Irish Sport Horse gelding, Off The Record.

Springer as the winner of the CCI2* division receives the traditional cooler provided by Sandridge Saddlery and the Eaman Perpetual Trophy, a beautiful bronze donated by Debbie and Skip Eaman, long time supporters and dedicated friends of the Bromont CCI.

In the CCI1*, Rachel Wilks and Great Expectations, the 8 year old Irish bred gelding took the red ribbon over the cross-country leader, Kelli Temple on Metallica who have 3 rails in show jumping. Wilks who is based in Summit Point, West Virginia works with Sharon White.

Wilks recieves the Law Family Perpetual Trophy, first given to Alan Law’s grandfather for having won the Montreal Hunt Steeplechase.

At the conclusion of the CCI1* the Ledger Family Award was presented in the main arena.

Offered by Dr. Gaby Ledger and her family to the top amateur rider in the CCI1* division. To be eligible for this award, a rider needs to have a full-time job outside the equestrian world and face the ultimate challenge of balancing their professional responsibilities with the love of eventing.

The winner of the Ledger Family Award for 2017 is Mr. Bruce Lamb from London, Ontario, President and CEO of Avalanche Search Marketing by day and devoted eventer by night.

In all divisions the Stuart Horne Canadian Championship Award was presented today to the top Canadian rider and reserve rider in each division. This award is generously spnsored by Bridget Coleman in memory of her father Stuart Horne.

CCI1*

Reserve: Bradley Champagne riding Wallaroo

Champion Jessica Ruppel riding Hippique Abu

CCI2*

Reserve Waylon Roberts riding Lancaster

Champion: Shelby Brost riding Crimson

CIC2*

Reserve Alexis Murray riding My Principal

Champion: Colleen Loach riding Qorry Blue D’argouges

CCI3*

Champion: Jessica Phoenix riding Bogue Sound

Bromont CCI, which has featured top competition for three decades, will be welcoming some of the best horse-and-rider combinations from all over North America in CCI1*, CCI2*, CIC2* and CCI3* divisions. Bromont stands alone as the only venue in Canada which offers a CCI3*-level competition.

The Bromont Organizing Committee is thrilled to welcome the makers of PEDIGREE® as its new title sponsor, as well as major sponsors including the MARS® Bar and BUCKEYE® Nutrition.

Bromont CCI3* takes place near the charming village of Bromont, which is within easy driving distance of Montreal, Quebec and Burlington, Vermont. This scenic area offers great dining, shopping, entertainment, and golf options. The Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park, which hosted the equestrian events of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, has in recent years undergone massive upgrades and is considered one of the best in North America.

The PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI3* Three Day Event is proud to host The Todd Sandler Challenge in memory of an aspiring young event rider, Todd Sandler, who died tragically in a car accident while returning home from grooming and lending a helping hand to fellow Canadians at the 1999 Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event.

Five days of perfect weather, a good crowd and some amazing competition were hard to beat. Many are already looking forward to next year. For more information about this annual event visit BromontCCI.com or contact Robert Martineau at secretary@BromontCCI.com.

The PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI Three Day Event is made possible in part through a contribution from the Government of Canada. The Bromont organizing committee also wishes to thank the Gouvernement du Québec, Ministère de l’Éducation et de l’Enseignement Supérieur, and the City of Bromont for their support of this year’s event.

