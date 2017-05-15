Canada’s Top Eventing Competition Returns to Bromont, June 8-11, 2017

Mark your calendar for the 2017 PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI3* Three Day Event, The Todd Sandler Challenge happening June 8-11 at the Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park in the picturesque rolling hills of Bromont, Quebec. Renowned for its world-class cross-country course, Bromont is a must for any serious Eventer.

Bromont CCI, which has featured top competition for three decades, will be welcoming some of the best horse-and-rider combinations from all over North America in CCI1*, CCI2*, CIC2* and CCI3* divisions. Bromont stands alone as the only venue in Canada which offers a CCI3*-level competition.

For those riders who have yet to experience competition at Bromont, you’re in for a treat. Derek Di Grazia of Carmel Valley, California, FEI cross-country course designer at Bromont since 2009, will set a challenging track with the help of Canadian course builder Jay Hambly and his team, utilizing the spectacular hills and natural water features Bromont has to offer. Sue Ockendon, the event organizer, spares no expense to bring in the best officiating from around the world to provide each and every rider a true evaluation of their abilities.

The Bromont Organizing Committee is thrilled to welcome the makers of PEDIGREE® as its new title sponsor, as well as major sponsors including the MARS® Bar and BUCKEYE® Nutrition.

Bromont CCI3* takes place near the charming village of Bromont, which is within easy driving distance of Montreal, Quebec and Burlington, Vermont. This scenic area offers great dining, shopping, entertainment, and golf options. The Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park, which hosted the equestrian events of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, has in recent years undergone massive upgrades and is considered one of the best in North America.

The PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI3* Three Day Event is proud to host The Todd Sandler Challenge in memory of an aspiring young event rider, Todd Sandler, who died tragically in a car accident while returning home from grooming and lending a helping hand to fellow Canadians at the 1999 Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event.

Closing date for entries is May 30.

For more information about this highly-anticipated annual event, visit BromontCCI.com or contact Robert Martineau at secretary@BromontCCI.com.

The PEDIGREE® Bromont CCI Three Day Event is made possible in part through a contribution from the Government of Canada. The Bromont organizing committee also wishes to thank the Gouvernement du Québec, Ministère de l’Éducation et de l’Enseignement Supérieur, and the City of Bromont for their support of this year’s event.

