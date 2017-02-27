Canada Announces 2017 Eventing High Performance Squad

The Equestrian Canada (EC) Eventing Committee have announced the athletes invited to the 2017 Eventing High Performance Squad.

2017 Eventing Elite Squad

Athlete / Hometown

Hawley Bennett-Awad / Aldergrove, BC (currently residing in Temecula, CA)

Rebecca Howard / Salmon Arm, BC (currently residing in Wiltshire, GBR)

Colleen Loach / Sherbrooke, QC (currently residing in Anthony, FL)

Selena O’Hanlon / Kingston, ON

Jessica Phoenix / Cannington, ON

2017 Eventing National Squad

Athlete / Hometown

Peter Barry / Dunham, QC

Kyle Carter / Calgary, AB (currently residing in Sparr, FL)

Rachel McDonough / Etobicoke, ON

Kathryn Robinson / Kettering, GBR

Karl Slezak / Tottenham, ON

Waylon Roberts / Port Perry, ON (currently residing in West Grove, PA)

Michael Winter / Cirencester, GBR

“The 2017 Eventing High Performance Squad includes strong representation of experienced and developing athletes and horses,” said Dr. Rob Stevenson, Chair of the EC Eventing High Performance Advisory Group. “Though many are focused upon the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, some athletes and horses will be looking a bit further to Tokyo 2020.”

Dr. Stevenson continued, “Congratulations to these athletes. We aspire towards a program that others will want to join, from the grassroots to the highest level. We plan to have a program that will support their ambitions. As well, we appreciate the horse owners for their continued commitment to these athletes.”

The criteria for the High Performance Squad were developed in line with the Eventing high performance objectives, set during the High Performance Summit held in the fall of 2015.