Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase Welcomes International Elite Riders To WEF

Land Rover North America is proud to announce its continued partnership of the Winter Equestrian Festival, and support of the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase. The Winter Equestrian Festival is held over 12 weeks, from January to April, with the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase held Week Four, February 3 – 4, 2017.

Land Rover North America has been at the heart of equestrian sport for over two decades and has an established repertoire of prestigious events across the U.S.

The Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase is held in the unique setting of Wellington, Florida (Palm Beach County) and attracts equestrian’s most talented eventers who will battle it out across two days for the $100,000 prize money on offer. Included in the line-up is top U.S. Eventing Team Rider, Boyd Martin, who returns as defending champion for the second year running having won this competition in both 2015 and 2016. Great Britain’s William Fox-Pitt, who miraculously recovered from a life-threatening head injury in late 2015, plus eventing legend from New Zealand, Sir Mark Todd, will be hoping to end Boyd’s clean sheet and claim his first victory in Wellington. The horse and rider combinations will not only have to demonstrate their skills in the dressage arena and the show jumping ring, they will also have to navigate a challenging cross-country course which includes galloping through the VIP hospitality tent.

“We’re thrilled to continue our support of the Winter Equestrian Festival and to support the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase during Week Four this year”, said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. “WEF is one of the biggest events on the equestrian calendar and offers a unique backdrop for us to showcase our latest Land Rover line-up. Land Rover’s long standing commitment to the equestrian community is firmly established and WEF provides the ideal opportunity for us to interact with the active equestrian audience that attends this incredible event year-after-year.”

Mark Bellissimo, CEO of Equestrian Sport Productions, the management company for the Winter Equestrian Festival, commented, “Land Rover are synonymous with the eventing discipline in equestrian sport and are the perfect partner of the Wellington Eventing Showcase. We are so pleased to welcome them back and are truly grateful for their continued support this year.”

Along with the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase, world-class show jumping will also be on offer with highlights including, the Great Charity Challenge, presented by Fidelity Investments®, benefiting local Palm Beach County charities, which takes place on Saturday evening and will raise $1.5 million to raise the eight-year total of more than $10 million donated, and on Sunday, 5 February, the $216,000 Ariat® Grand Prix CSI 4*.

Land Rover will have its full line-up of vehicles on display at the Winter Equestrian Festival including the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport and the recently debuted 2017 Land Rover Discovery. The all-new Land Rover Discovery SUV features unparalleled versatility, seating for seven adults and offers very unique optional activity features including Advanced Tow Assist, which makes the task of towing a trailer as simple as possible and makes full use of the new Discovery vehicle’s towing capacity of up to 8,201 lbs.