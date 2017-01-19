USEF Announces Venue Short List for New CCI4*

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Board of Directors has named a short list of host venues for a new CCI4* eventing competition. Following extensive review and analysis of each proposal by the CCI4* Task Force, the Eventing Committee, the International Disciplines Council, and the Board of Directors, it was concluded that, due to changes in location and date related to the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games, the inaugural CCI4* event will be held in the autumn of 2019. Two venues have been named to the short list for further consideration: Fair Hill (Elkton, MD) and Great Meadow (The Plains, VA). Both sites currently host FEI-level eventing competitions.

The federation’s stated objective of the application process was to select a venue and management team that is capable of conducting and prioritizing a competition at the CCI4* level, and to ensure that the event fits into the training and competition calendar for the eventing discipline.

If selected by the FEI, the new autumn CCI4* event would join the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by Land Rover as the only two CCI4*s in the Western Hemisphere and would mark the seventh CCI4* on the FEI calendar.

The US federation speaks as though they are required to add a 4* to the calendar but it has been made clear more than once that there is no requirement to hold a 4* in the fall.

There are just so many questions to be answered before any final decision is made and the calendar date is put forward to the FEI. Conflict of interest, funding, is another 4* even a good idea, to name a few.