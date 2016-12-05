Silent Auction Benefiting the Roger Haller Educational Fund to be Held at the Convention

The USEA have shared the lineup of incredible items that will be be up for auction during the 2016 USEA Annual Meeting and Convention. You won’t want to miss any of these very generous donations, from entries to apparel to destination vacations! Proceeds from the Silent Auction will benefit the Roger Haller Educational Fund, which was created earlier this year to expand educational programs for judges, technical delegates, course designers, instructors and volunteers.

The Silent Auction will be available in the Trade Fair at the USEA Convention from Thursday, December 7 – Saturday, December 10. If you are unable to attend, don’t forget to ask your friends to place bids in your name! For full descriptions of these items, please click here. Don’t forget to check back! This list is still growing.

2016 USEA Silent Auction Items:

One week’s board and accommodation at Stable View Farm in Aiken, S.C. – Value $1,300

One week at the luxurious Mingo Manor in Destin, Florida, courtesy of Alston Kerr – Value $3,500

Tex-Sutton domestic one-way flight for equine passenger – Value $5,000

Custom designed show jump by Donald Trotter and Sunsprite Jumpworks – Value $2,000

One stall OR 10 lessons at Wentworth Farm (Reddick, Florida), courtesy of Peter Gray and Paul Delbrook – Value $1,000

Seven entries to 2017 Equiventures Events including Florida Horse Park, Exmoor Eventing and Ocala Jockey Club – Value $2,000

Entry for Novice or Training Three-Day at The Event at Rebecca Farm, courtesy of Sarah Broussard – Value $400

$250 Gift certificate for entry to Galway Downs Horse Trials, courtesy of Robert Kellerhouse – Value $250

Entry to Carolina International Horse Trials, courtesy of Jane Murray and the Organizing Committee – Value $250

Lesson with Doug Payne and a signed copy of Doug’s book “The Riding Horse Repair Manual” – Value $130

Six days of training with Tamie Smith and Heather Morris of Next Level Eventing – Value $1,000

Tiffany leather handbag courtesy of Fernanda Kellog – Value $950

Fleeceworks Merino Sheepskin Perfect Balance Technology Half Pad with Rolled Edge – Value $245

Dove discovery basket, courtesy of Ms. Jacqueline B. Mars

Registration to USEA ICP/YEH/FEH Symposium – Value $150

USEA Mountain Horse Empress Jacket – Value $300

USEA Ariat Vivid Softshell Jacket – Value $100

A Noble Outfitters backpack filled with Professional’s Choice show jumping boots, FLAIR strips, GumBits, Life in the Galloping Lane book, horse treats, USEA Picnic Blanket and more! – Value $250

For full descriptions on these items, please click here.