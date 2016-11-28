British Equestrian Federation Appoints Eventing Performance Coach

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) and British Eventing have confirmed Christopher Bartle in a newly created role of Performance Coach as part of the World Class eventing Programme.

The appointment introduces a new coaching programme to the eventing squad which will see Christopher as Performance Coach who will be a key component of a wider plan to continue to optimise performance for the upcoming Olympic cycle.

British Eventing Chief Executive David Holmes says: “We are incredibly lucky to have found such a strong and inspirational Performance Coach to take the British eventing squad forward. As you can appreciate the process of making senior appointments

involves detailed and confidential discussions and is why we have been unable to make any announcement until this time, but are delighted to announce this news today and look forward to working with Christopher as we head towards Tokyo 2020.”

Clare Salmon, British Equestrian Federation Chief Executive said of Bartle’s appointment: “On behalf of BEF as well as British Eventing I am delighted to be able to share this news; Chris has a great wealth of knowledge and experience across all Olympic equestrian disciplines as a rider as well as an achieving incredible results throughout his years with the German Senior Eventing team. We look forward to welcoming him back to his homeland and to the UK Sport Lottery Funded World Class Performance team in the New Year.”

The role will commence January 2017.