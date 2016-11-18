USEF Announces Rebecca Farm as Proposed Location for 2017 FEI NAJYRC Eventing

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) has announced Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana, as the proposed location for the 2017 FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (NAJYRC) to host the discipline of eventing, pending approval from the FEI. The event will be held July 20-23, 2017.

After reviewing the applications received and working alongside possible organizers, the USEF will not submit a proposal to hold endurance as part of the 2017 NAJYRC as there was not a feasible option. Addressing the challenges of hosting the discipline this year, alternative opportunities will be explored for youth endurance athletes in 2017.