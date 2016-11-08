Karen Healey’s Pinazola Wins Second Annual Plantation Field Thoroughbred Eventing Series

Karen Healey’s Pinazola is the 2016 winner of Plantation Field Horse Trials Thoroughbred Series and will claim $5,000.00 in prize money. Conceived by long time PFEE supporter Kathleen Crompton, the series is conducted over six horse trials at which Thoroughbreds can gain points for the annual award.

Pinazola is a five-year-old Massachusetts bred Thoroughbred gelding by Bandini out of the Forest Wildcat mare Rocking Rachael Annie, and was bred by Ken Pasco of Fitchburg, MA. As the breeder of this year’s winner, Mr. Pasco will receive a $1,000 prize. This award was donated by the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association and PFEE President Denis Glaccum.

Glaccum commented that all involved in this series are thrilled with the number and quality of Thoroughbreds that competed. “We believe that the Thoroughbred is an untapped resource for all equestrian sports, but particularly the Olympic discipline of Eventing,” said Glaccum. “I would like to encourage other eventing organizations to create their own series and have this approach grow into a Thoroughbred Championship.”

The year 2016 marks the second annual Thoroughbred Series at Plantation Field. More than 190 horses have participated over the past two years and in 2016 more than 60 of horses competing in the series received points for the championship. The competition is open to all Thoroughbred horses with a Jockey Club registration, a tattoo or an affidavit from the horse’s breeder.