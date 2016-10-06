EEI No Longer Involved in Three-Day Event in Ocala, Florida

Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI), organizer of the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington, Ky., has announced that it is no longer involved in the Ocala Jockey Club International Three-Day Event in Ocala, Fla.

Based on a Letter of Intent agreed upon by EEI and the owners of the Ocala Jockey Club, EEI had previously announced that it would be assuming management duties of the new event starting in 2017. However, the two parties have been unable to reach agreement on terms for use of the property.

“EEI still believes in the potential of this event and we wish the Ocala Jockey Club all the best as they move forward,” said Stewart Perry, president of EEI’s board of directors. “While we are disappointed, EEI’s mission is to help support the development of horses and riders in the sport of Eventing and we will continue to seek opportunities to do just that. “