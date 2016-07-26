Canadian Eventing Athletes Named for 2016 Adequan/FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships

Equestrian Canada (EC) has announced the list of talented young eventing athletes who will represent Canada at the 2016 Adequan/FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (NAJYRC), presented by Gotham North, taking place July 26-31, 2016 at the Colorado Horse Park in Parker, CO.

A total of 12 athletes will represent Canada in eventing competition at NAJYRC.

The following athletes will compete at the Young Rider level:

Young Rider Team: Ontario/Alberta
Rider / Hometown / Horse / Owner
Shelby Brost / Red Deer, AB / Crimson / Shelby Brost
Emma Green / Alliston, ON / Raniki / Emma Green
Jamie Kellock / Cedar Valley, ON / Don’t Blink / Janet L. Hischer
April Simmonds / Uxbridge, ON / Impressively Done / April Simmonds & Faydon Enterprises Ltd.

Alberta Chef d’Équipe: Teresa Brost – Red Deer, AB
Ontario Chef d’Équipe: Christina Barbour – Shelburne, ON

The following athletes will compete at the Junior level:

Junior Individual Athletes: British Columbia
Rider / Hometown / Horse / Owner
Carmen Holmes-Smith / Chase, BC / Spartacus / Ali Holmes-Smith
Tosca Holmes-Smith / Chase, BC / Grace O’Malley / Ali Holmes-Smith

Chef d’Équipe: Maeve Drew – Duncan, BC

Junior Team: Ontario*
Grace Emmett / Collingwood, ON / Naughty By Nature / Jessica Ruppel
Emma Johnston / Uxbridge, ON / FE Coconut Kiss / Emma Johnston & Heather Agnew-Johnston
Ailsa Morrison / Belle River, ON / Princess Sophia / Ailsa Morrison
Alexis Murray / Barrie, ON / My Principle / Alexis Murray
Annick Niemuller / Goodwood, ON / FE Akari / Cheryl Niemuller
Ruairi Smith / Toronto, ON / Fernhill Gucci / Ruairi Smith

Chef d’Équipe: Christina Barbour – Shelburne, ON

*The four team members representing the Junior Team: Ontario will be selected following the first eventing horse inspection on July 27. The remaining two riders will represent Ontario as individuals.